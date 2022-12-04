"Stewartville Winterfest" wraps up

STEWARTVILLE, Minn.-There was a whole lot of merriment at the Stewartville Civic Center today as the "Stewartville Winterfest" came to a close. The tables were decorated by women from the area giving their own personalized take on holiday cheer. The Stewartville Community Band played some music and led attendees through some sing-alongs. Melissa Leuning, a committee member for the Stewartville Area Chamber of Commerce, said events like these are important for lifting people's spirits up.
“This can sometimes be a-a hard season for some of our neighbors if they’ve recently have gone through a loss, and the more that we can just surround our-our neighbors and our friends and our loved ones with-with love and-and Christmas magic, the easier that this holiday can be for-for people," Leuning said.
The Stewartville Area Chamber of Commerce organized the event.