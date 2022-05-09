Stewartville voters to take up school referendum this fall

STEWARTVILLE, Minn.-The Stewartville School District will ask voters to approve nearly $38 million dollars for the creation of a new preschool, among other improvements, in a two question referendum on Aug. 9.
The referendum's first question asks for voters' approval in the creation of a new preschool building, which would be located north of Bear Creek Intermediate Elementary School, on 17,000 acres of land.
The current preschool is located in the Stewartville Central Education building, which Superintendent Belinda Selfors said has poor ventilation and infrastructure that does not meet the needs of preschoolers.
The new preschool building would also include a community education center and gymnasium, as well as infrastructure upgrades for other school buildings.
If approved, question one would allocate $29,747,300 million dollars to the district for the project.
Question two, Selfors said, asks voters to authorize the use of $8,217,700 million dollars for middle and high school upgrades, which includes the replacement of the high school's track, as well as the addition of artificial turf for the football and soccer field.
Selfors said the building in most need of upgrades is the central education building, which has received the least treatment over the years.
"Central education center is the one that probably has not had the attention that the other buildings have had and I think the community has just always wondered or questioned, what are we going to do with central? And so this would be an opportunity for us to provide equitable educational spaces for our preschool and at the same time continue to use the district office," Selfors said.
It is unclear if the referendum will result in a tax increase but Selfors said it could be a possibility.