"Stewartville Veterans Park" grand opening

STEWARTVILLE, Minn.-After roughly ten years of work, Stewartville Veterans Park had its grand opening today. The grand opening ceremony featured veterans raising flags, attendees listening to the national anthem, and a VFW chaplain thanking the Lord for the day. It cost more than $240,000 to build the park.
“Lot of the other veterans were-had their families here. The-the man that was thinking about this way back when, his whole family was here, and, you know, and other people support veterans in everything that we do in this community, so it was really, really nice of them to be able to come out and support us," Roger Peterson, one of the founders of the park, said.
The park is located on 2nd Avenue Southwest in Stewartville.