Stewartville taxpayers foot the bill for vandalized park restrooms

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – An incident of vandalism in Stewartville has taxpayers footing the bill while also negatively impacting other city services.
A post on the city’s Facebook page says that just a day or two of Public Works finished winterizing, cleaning and painting the Florence Park Restrooms, they were broken into and vandalized.
City Administrator Bill Schimmel says a fire was started and there will need to be debris and soot removal.
Schimmel says there isn't a cost estimate at this time but it does take that money away from other more positive projects.
He explained, "Now when you think of, is this extra maintenance going to take the place of a new swing, or a new horseshoe court? Or does this delay getting more pickle ball courts or things like that. That's where it's sad for the public."
The City says repairing the damage will delay other programs and general facility maintenance.
Schimmel did go on to say the city has already received one report from the community about a possible suspect but additional information or door camera footage would still be helpful.
"We had law enforcement down to do a report so any citizen that might know, or people themselves if they're big enough to turn themselves, in which would be very commendable can call up law enforcement. We work with Olmsted County Sheriff's Department."
The Facebook post asks for “any help or assistance from anyone that might have information on this vandalism.”