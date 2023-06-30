Stewartville Summerfest is here again

STEWARTVILLE, Minn.-Not only is it Fourth of July weekend but it’s also Summerfest in Stewartville. Summerfest takes place in Bear Cave Park.
Stewartville Area Chamber of Commerce administrator Gwen Ravenhorst says, "Summerfest kicks off tonight with the teen night at the pool from 8 to 9:30 PM so that's for teens and tweens going into 6th grade up to 17 years old, and then tomorrow is a sand volleyball tournament. Sunday is our disc golf tournament and Monday is our Summerfest dance."
There are plenty of activities at Stewartville’s Summerfest to keep people entertained. Ravenhorst has been to Summerfest many times over the years starting when she was young.
She says. "Some of my favorite memories are when my kids were really young and they could be in the kids' parade that we have during arts in the park. Just seeing them get dressed up and decorating their scooters or bikes with the red, white, and blue. That brings back a lot of happy memories for me and just seeing the kids get into it is awesome."
For a list of the events going on at Summerfest check the Stewartville Area Chamber of Commerce website.