 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stewartville Summerfest brings a crowd again

  • Updated
  • 0

Stewartville is holding its Summerfest to help celebrate the 4th of July. Well give you the highlights of the event

STEWARTVILLE, Minn.-Stewartville’s Summerfest brought in many from the community and beyond for a big finale on Fourth of July.

A few kids came out to enjoy the festival. First-time Summerfest goer Emily says, “We just got here but it looks pretty nice.” and her sister Eleanor says, “And Emily really wants to go on the rides but I want to get prizes and food and do face painting over there.”

There were crowds of people enjoying the event. Activities at Summerfest included a bounce house, a petting zoo, and a bubble station.

Gavin, who’s been before, says, “I think it’s really fun. I’m really enjoying it.” Kim, who accompanied Gavin, says, “Well there’s a good variety for all sorts of young ages, one-year-olds up through 8, 9, 10 and we've utilized the petting zoo, some of the games, the water toys, and a lot of good people watching.”

The fun doesn’t end when the sun goes down, Summerfest includes a parade at 6:30 PM and fireworks as soon as it’s dark. To find out where the parade route and the corresponding detour are go to the Stewartville Area Chamber of Commerce website.

Recommended for you