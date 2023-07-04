Stewartville Summerfest brings a crowd again

STEWARTVILLE, Minn.-Stewartville’s Summerfest brought in many from the community and beyond for a big finale on Fourth of July.
A few kids came out to enjoy the festival. First-time Summerfest goer Emily says, “We just got here but it looks pretty nice.” and her sister Eleanor says, “And Emily really wants to go on the rides but I want to get prizes and food and do face painting over there.”
There were crowds of people enjoying the event. Activities at Summerfest included a bounce house, a petting zoo, and a bubble station.
Gavin, who’s been before, says, “I think it’s really fun. I’m really enjoying it.” Kim, who accompanied Gavin, says, “Well there’s a good variety for all sorts of young ages, one-year-olds up through 8, 9, 10 and we've utilized the petting zoo, some of the games, the water toys, and a lot of good people watching.”
The fun doesn’t end when the sun goes down, Summerfest includes a parade at 6:30 PM and fireworks as soon as it’s dark. To find out where the parade route and the corresponding detour are go to the Stewartville Area Chamber of Commerce website.