Stewartville School District to ask voters for $60 million referendum

STEWARTVILLE, Minn.-Stewartville School District is putting forward a proposal this November for $60 million in funding after having their previous proposal rejected by voters last year.
The big ticket item on the referendum is a new K-2 school to be built on the northwest side of Stewartville. Other items on the referendum are new science classrooms at the high school, fixing classrooms for special education, more secure school entrances, and a new community fitness center at the high school.
Stewartville School Board clerk Will Welch says, “This referendum if passed will set us up for years to come. There is room for some growth within the project which is good, which we feel is an appropriate use of taxpayer dollars to improve and help the district grow.”
This referendum will be up for vote November 7th.