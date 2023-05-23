Stewartville public pool preps for opening day

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - With the beginning of summer and the end of the school year comes the time for some fun in the sun.
As some local pools opt to stay closed for the season, residents may have to look elsewhere.
As the Soldiers Field pool remains closed for the summer for renovations turning it into a new aquatics center, there are other options for Med City swimmers.
The Stewartville public pool is scheduled to open Monday, June 5th. The city has been hard at work with cleaning and maintenance while preparing for opening day.
City Administrator Bill Schimmel says the pool has seen an increase in customers in the past and is ready if Rochester residents flood the pool.
"Our pools stayed open during the COVID years," he said. "Since other pools were closed, we received influxes those years. When there have been repairs to one of the other regional pools in the vicinity, Stewartville has been able to accommodate the extra load."
Schimmel also noted that the pool's swimming lessons are the biggest draw for business. The Stewartville Chamber of Commerce will also be hosting a "Teen Night" at the pool on June 30th.
For Rochester residents that don't want to travel for a swim, the Silver Lake Park swimming pool will be opening on June 9th.