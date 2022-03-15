Stewartville Public Library plans to expand by next spring

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - As Stewartville's population continues to grow, its library is looking to expand along with it.
Stewartville Public Library was built in the early 90s.
Stewartville has grown significantly since then and is expected to grow even more in the coming years.
The library is facing a number of challenges - programming opportunities have been let go because of the lack of space.
The library is also in need of quiet study spaces. Between 4 and 7 thousand books are checked out a month.
Library Director Nate Deprey says there is not enough room for the book collection the community deserves.
“I think this library is really a vibrant place and has a real role as a hub in our community and this project can help the Stewartville Public Library be the community gathering point that Stewartville needs,” he explains.
The library expansion is early in the planning process. Deprey hopes to be in a position to start construction spring of next year.
“I feel very confident that we're going to be able to do something here. I think we have enough momentum that we'll be able to rock and roll next year,” adds Deprey.
The library plans to submit an application for a state grant in addition to funds already set aside for the project.