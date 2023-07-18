Stewartville Public Library hosts educational events

STEWARTVILLE, Minn.-The Stewartville Public Library held a musical storytime and a touch-a-truck event earlier today. The librarian read some construction-themed books and played some songs with a ukulele. She also ran the kids through some "positive promises." Afterward, they could touch various vehicles, such as a boom truck. Sarah Schramek, the librarian, said it's good for kids to learn with their family.
“So, it helps them bond together with their grownup, helps them understand the world around them, and kind of build an experience of like, ‘oh, we saw the firetruck today at the library or we went to musical storytime and had fun with the librarian or things like that," Schramek said.
On Thursday, the library will host a structure-building challenge for kids. That event will run from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. They will try to build structures that can support various objects during events like an earthquake or a tornado.