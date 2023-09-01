Stewartville pool open for Labor Day

STEWARTVILLE, Minn.-It’s Labor Day weekend and most pools in the area are closed for the season.
With the help of their lifeguards, the Stewartville Pool will be open this weekend. While public pools in Rochester and Kasson are closed, if you are looking for a chance to swim Foster Arend Beach, Cascade Lake, and Chester Woods Park are available this weekend.
Lifeguards and visitors at Stewartville Pool are excited about the pool being open this weekend.
Stewartville pool lifeguard Cami Hoth says, “I think it's awesome you know people are looking for something to do before school starts and with a lot of pools being closed it's nice that they still have us somewhere to go to spend their time with their families. It's nice to still be open.”
Julie Hayes, a visitor at the pool, says, “I plan to right now.”
Stewartville pool will be open Saturday and Sunday from 1 PM to 4 PM and 5 PM to 8 PM and on Monday from 1 PM to 4 PM.