Stewartville man to stand trial for knife threats

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A trial is set over two people allegedly threatened with a knife in Stewartville.
Michael Brett Judy, 30 of Stewartville, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of felony domestic assault, and one count of terroristic threats.
Judy was arrested on May 9 for allegedly threatening a 27-year-old female and a 31-year-old male in the 700 block of Reichels Circle NE. The victims say they climbed through a window to get away from Judy and attempted to drive away, but Judy jumped in front of their vehicles. Judy is accused of trying to stab both victims through the windows of their separate vehicles and threatening to kill the female victim.
His trial is scheduled to begin on September 18 in Olmsted County District Court.