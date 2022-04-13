Stewartville man sentenced for unusual Rochester burglaries

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two burglaries result in no prison time for a Stewartville man.
Andrew Tyler Jones, 36, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and second-degree burglary and has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation. Jones has also been ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.
Jones was arrested for two break-ins on July 18, 2021. First, he allegedly entered a Rochester apartment building with a pickaxe and started hitting locked bedroom doors. Jones is accused of then entering a Rochester home where he was arrested after apparently taking a shower. Witnesses said Jones showed up asking where his mother was.