Stewartville man sentenced for threatening his mother with a knife

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Stewartville man is sentenced for threatening his mother with a knife.
Robert Eugene Koloff Jr., 53, was arrested the afternoon of September 11, 2021, after the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 100 block of 5th Street NE in Stewartville. Deputies say they arrived to find Koloff being held down on the ground by an 18-year-old man.
Court documents state Koloff became upset with his mother over a vehicle, grabbed a kitchen knife, and threatened her with it. Investigators say his mother left the home while Koloff broke windows and mirrors and slashed tires.
He pleaded guilty to one count of terroristic threats and has been sentenced to four years of supervised probation and must do 90 hours of community work service.