Stewartville man sentenced for savage 2021 beating in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A savage beating results in probation for a Stewartville man.
Mohamed Ismail Mohamed, 22, was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation, 30 hours of community work service, and must pay $3,438.50 in restitution.
Mohamed pleaded guilty to third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm for attacking a man on June 28, 2021. Rochester police say Mohamed approached the man near the Hilton Garden Inn, asked the man for money, and said he had a gun.
Court documents state the victim told Mohamed to show him the gun and Mohamed then assaulted the man.
Police the victim suffered significant injuries to his face, which included looking like an eyeball had been popped out of its socket. Mohamed was grabbed by bystanders after the attack who held him down until officers got to the scene.