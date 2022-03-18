Stewartville man pleads not guilty to assault and pulling out a gun

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of pulling a gun during a confrontation with two other people is pleading not guilty.
Shaun Declan Whitney, 25 of Stewartville, was arrested in January 2021 and charged with second-degree assault, terroristic threats, domestic assault, and fifth-degree assault.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says a man and woman went to Whitney’s home to drop off children’s car seats. Court documents state as the woman tried to remove the car seats from her vehicle, Whitney approached and pulled a pistol from his waistband. Investigators say Whitney yelled at the man, tried to pull him from the vehicle, and threw a punch at him that was blocked.
Court documents state Whitney denied pulling the gun or committing any kind of assault.
His trial is now set to begin on October 3 in Olmsted County District Court.