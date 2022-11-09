Stewartville man pleads not guilty in Goodhue County drug death

RED WING, Minn. – A Stewartville man accused of supplying the drugs that led to a fatal overdose in Goodhue County is pleading not guilty.
Brandon James Mann, 26, and Nicole Jeanne Thorson, 25 of Rochester, are charged with third-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter, and third-degree sale of drugs. They are accused of selling OxyContin pills laced with deadly fentanyl to a Roseville man who was found dead in his apartment on December 21, 2021.
Mann pleaded not guilty Wednesday. No trial date has been set. Thorson has not yet entered a plea.