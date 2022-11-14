Stewartville man pleads guilty to sex with underage girl

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Stewartville man accused of giving alcohol to teenage girls and having sex with them is pleading guilty.
Austin Joseph Fisher, 24, was arrested in February and charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct, and buying liquor to give to underage persons.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Fisher in 2021 offered a home in Stewartville as a “hang out spot” for teenagers where he would provide them with alcohol. Investigators say Fisher had sexual contact with multiple victims under the age of 16.
Fisher pleaded guilty Monday to one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. His sentencing is scheduled for January 30, 2023.