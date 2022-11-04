Stewartville man pleads guilty to 2021 Rochester assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a savage beating in the summer of 2021.
Mohamed Ismail Mohamed, 31 of Stewartville, has pleaded guilty to third-degree assault.
Rochester police say he attacked a man near the Hilton Garden Inn on June 28, 2021. Mohamed allegedly asked the man for money and said he had a gun. Investigators say the man told Mohamed to take his gun out, at which point Mohamed attacked the man.
Police say the man suffered significant injuries to his face, which included looking like an eyeball had been popped out of its socket. Bystanders managed to grab Mohamed after the attack and hold him down until officers got to the scene.
Mohamed is now due to be sentenced on February 6, 2023.