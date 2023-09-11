Stewartville man facing charges over hundreds of images of suspected child pornography

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – Child pornography charges are pending against an Olmsted County man.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it searched a home in the 300 block of 23rd Street NW in Stewartville on July 13. Law enforcement says a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force sparked the investigation that led to the search.
Investigators say several hundred images of suspected child pornography were seized.
Brett Maronde, 50 of Stewartville, is now facing three counts of possession of pornographic work.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says this sort of investigation takes a great deal of time and they are still trying to determine if any of the children in the pornographic images are from Minnesota. Additional charges could be filed.