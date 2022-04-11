Stewartville man arrested for burglary and arson is sentenced

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Stewartville man accused of choking a police K9 dog is sentenced.
Trenton Luke Rudlong, 22, was ordered Monday to spend five years on supervised probation and either pay a $500 fine or do 50 hours of community work service. He was first arrested in April 2021 and charged with first-degree burglary and harassment after Rochester police said Rudlong used a window to enter an apartment in the 1500 block of 41st Street NW and steal some keys. A 22-year-old woman in the apartment locked herself in the bathroom and called police.
A second arrest in September 2021 resulted in Rudlong being charged with second-degree burglary, stalking, second-degree arson, fifth-degree drug possession, and domestic abuse. Rochester police say Rudlong climbed into an apartment through a second-floor window in the 300 block of 27th Street NE, trashed the place, then took some belongings outside and set them on fire. Court documents state Rudlong later returned to the scene, resisted arrest, and choked a K9 dog before being shot twice with a Taser.
He pleaded guilty to one count of stalking in each case with the other charges being dismissed.