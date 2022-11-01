Stewartville man accused of pulling out a gun is sentenced for assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A sentence is handed down over a fight in Rochester that police say involved a gun.
Shaun Declan Whitney, 26 of Stewartville, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree assault for the incident on January 7. Charges of second-degree assault, terroristic threats, and domestic assault were dropped as part of a plea deal.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office when a man and woman went to Whitney’s home to drop off children’s car seats, Whitney approached and pulled a pistol from his waistband. Court documents state Whitney yelled at the man, tried to pull him from the vehicle, and threw a punch at him that was blocked.
Whitney has been ordered to spend one year on unsupervised probation.