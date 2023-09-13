Stewartville man accused of attempted stabbings takes a plea deal

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested for trying to stab two people is taking a plea deal.
Michael Brett Judy, 30 of Stewartville, was arrested on May 9 for two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of felony domestic assault, and one count of terroristic threats.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Judy threatened a 27-year-old female and a 31-year-old male in the 700 block of Reichels Circle NE. The victims told investigators they climbed through a window to get away from Judy and tried to drive away, but Judy jumped in front of their vehicles.
Court documents state Judy attempted to stab both victims through the windows of their separate vehicles and threatened to kill the female victim.
He has now pleaded guilty to one count of terroristic threats. Judy is due to be sentenced on October 25.