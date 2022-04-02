Stewartville Kiwanis holds food packing event benefiting children

STEWARTVILLE, Minn.- A Stewartville organization brought back an event on Saturday that feeds children around the world.
Generations of volunteers came out to help starving children including eight year-old Tommy Breen.
"I feel very disappointed of how they have to feel of being out there with no food and no home. Now that I'm doing this I feel alot better for them," says Breen.
Breen is one of more than 100 people who were hard at work packing food for kids with the Stewartville Kiwanis club.
The food is also packaged by Food For Kidz an organization that distributes meals to hungry kids and their families. Soon rice, beans and oatmeal packed today will be going to Haiti, Africa, and Central America. Those aren't the only countries the meals go to.
"The meals go also to the United States. If there are areas where they need it after disasters and things like that they serve these meals," says Rita Oswald the president of Stewartville Kiwanis.
This was the 18th year Stewartville Kiwanis teamed up with Food For Kidz to pack meals. it was also the first event since 2019 because of Covid-19.
John Lange has been volunteering for 14 years.
"It's just a great opportunity to help some of the kids around the world that don't have the luxury of having a meal everyday," Lange tells KIMT News 3.
The volunteers packed 116,000 meals.The number passed the organization's overall goal of two million meals total throughout the years. The food being packed on Saturday will also go to the people in Ukraine.