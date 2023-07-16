 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...An Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution remains in
effect. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Red
or Unhealthy category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 6 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience
health effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should avoid
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Additional smoke is forecasted to arrive overnight. Keep windows
closed to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and;
to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air- water-land- climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Sterling Pharmacy employees help raise over $70,000 for Alzheimer's Association

  • Updated
  • 0
Sterling check July 16 2023

Michael Astrup, an Astrup Companies owner, signs the $73,432.04 check for the Alzheimer’s Association to help with their research and care efforts.  Photo courtesy of Astrup Companies.

MENDOTA, Minn. – The Minnesota-North Dakota chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association received a check from $73,432.04 from workers at 13 Sterling community pharmacies throughout Minnesota and Iowa.

With the help of Sterling Pharmacy’s coworkers at Astrup Companies—which also includes Sterling Specialty Pharmacy, Sterling Long Term Care Pharmacy, Smart-Fill, IPBG, PMP, and Stone Arch LTC—a month-long fundraising effort in June included donations at the cash register for pin-ups, bake sales, sidewalk chalk competitions, silent auctions, and more.

The Astrup Family Foundation has matched donations raised by Sterling and Astrup Companies employees for the Alzheimer’s Association each June.  In that time, they had raised nearly $300,000 heading into this year’s efforts.  This June, the goal was set to raise and match $35,000.

Tags

Recommended for you