Sterling Pharmacy employees help raise over $70,000 for Alzheimer's Association

MENDOTA, Minn. – The Minnesota-North Dakota chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association received a check from $73,432.04 from workers at 13 Sterling community pharmacies throughout Minnesota and Iowa.
With the help of Sterling Pharmacy’s coworkers at Astrup Companies—which also includes Sterling Specialty Pharmacy, Sterling Long Term Care Pharmacy, Smart-Fill, IPBG, PMP, and Stone Arch LTC—a month-long fundraising effort in June included donations at the cash register for pin-ups, bake sales, sidewalk chalk competitions, silent auctions, and more.
The Astrup Family Foundation has matched donations raised by Sterling and Astrup Companies employees for the Alzheimer’s Association each June. In that time, they had raised nearly $300,000 heading into this year’s efforts. This June, the goal was set to raise and match $35,000.