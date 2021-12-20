STEM Forward Educators of the Year announced for southeastern Minnesota

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. – A teacher from Kasson-Mantorville Public Schools has been named one of two STEM Forward Outstanding Educators in southeast Minnesota.
Isaac Ydstie, 6-8 grade teacher, is being recognized for fostering high K-12 student achievement, exhibiting leadership and support for continuous improvement, promoting science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) careers, and demonstrating collaboration among K-12 schools, businesses, and higher education.
“Isaac Ydstie is the embodiment of striving for STEM educational excellence. Since Mr. Ydstie began teaching at Kasson-Mantorville Middle School, we have seen an increase in student achievement in science, even during the pandemic,” says Ashley Kaplan, Director of Teaching and Learning at Kasson-Mantorville Public Schools. “While the student rate for science proficiency in Minnesota decreased by 10% from 2019 to 2021 for eighth graders across the state, Kasson-Mantorville Schools increased eighth grade proficiency by 3% from 2019 to 2021.”
Ydstie, fellow award-winner Rick Hengel of Minnesota State College Southeast, and fellow nominees, Kaitlyn Dunlay (Kindergarten Educator from Chatfield Public Schools), Lisa Nelson (2nd Grade Educator from Zumbrota Public Schools), and Paula Mortenson (High School Chemistry/Physics Educator and Robotics Coach from Southland Public Schools) will be celebrated at the 30th Annual STEM Forward Outstanding Educator Awards presented in person on February 2nd, 2022, at 5:30 PM at the Workshop in Rochester.
The event will be free and open to the public. To attend, please register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/30th-annual-outstanding-educator-awards-presented-by-stem-forward-tickets-229450993097.