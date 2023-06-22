Stellar giving $100,000 to Garner baseball complex project

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Thursday and Friday. Sunny skies, warm
temperatures, and low humidity will create an environment favorable
for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic Compounds and Nitrogen
Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone. Ground-
level ozone is expected to be in the Orange (Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups) AQI category across the alert area.  Ozone will be highest
during the afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most
abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone concentrations will be
lowest in the early morning hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Stellar giving $100,000 to Garner baseball complex project

  • Updated
Stellar logo

GARNER, Iowa – The drive for a renovated baseball complex in Garner is getting a $100,000 boost from Stellar.

The maker of trucks and cranes, tire service trucks, hooklifts, trailers, and service truck and van accessories recently donated that money to the Xtra Innings campaign, a partnership between the City of Garner and the Garner Area Betterment Association.  The donation is expected to support multiple aspects of the renovation project, including:

-          Repositioning the fields to get all home plates to a centralized location

-          Adding two new youth fields; adding infields, outfields, fencing and covered dugouts to all fields

-          Paving the centralized area, sidewalks and parking areas

-          Adding electrical to accommodate lighting

-          Building a concession stand

-          Adding a batting cage, shade structures and bleachers

-          Purchasing a field groomer, pitching machines and windscreens

For more information, click here.

