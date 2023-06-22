Stellar giving $100,000 to Garner baseball complex project

GARNER, Iowa – The drive for a renovated baseball complex in Garner is getting a $100,000 boost from Stellar.
The maker of trucks and cranes, tire service trucks, hooklifts, trailers, and service truck and van accessories recently donated that money to the Xtra Innings campaign, a partnership between the City of Garner and the Garner Area Betterment Association. The donation is expected to support multiple aspects of the renovation project, including:
- Repositioning the fields to get all home plates to a centralized location
- Adding two new youth fields; adding infields, outfields, fencing and covered dugouts to all fields
- Paving the centralized area, sidewalks and parking areas
- Adding electrical to accommodate lighting
- Building a concession stand
- Adding a batting cage, shade structures and bleachers
- Purchasing a field groomer, pitching machines and windscreens
