Stellar donates $37,000 to the United Way

GARNER, Iowa – A North Iowa manufacturer and its employees is donating $37,000 to the United Way of North Central Iowa.
Stellar says its employees raised more than $18,000 and the company then matched those contributions. Company President David Zrostlik presented a $37,000 check in October to United Way of North Central Iowa Executive Director Jen Arends during a celebration at the company’s Garner headquarters.
“At Stellar, charitable giving is an opportunity to reinforce our purpose and our greater cause — beyond just products and services — and to serve the communities in which our employees live and work,” saus Zrostlik. “It’s our fellow associates who do the work that make our charitable giving program so successful. This couldn’t happen without their investment of time and resources. I’m extremely proud of their efforts. This contribution reflects their giving hearts and support of these great communities.”
Stellar, an employee-owned maker of mechanic trucks and cranes, tire service trucks, hooklifts, roll-off cable hoists, trailers and service truck and van accessories, has facilities in Garner, Kanawha and Mason City, Hastings, Nebraska and Pottstown, Pennsylvania.