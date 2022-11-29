 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow and a Light Glazing of Ice Today...

.An ongoing winter storm will continue to bring snow to northwest
Iowa with a wintry mix into parts of central Iowa including snow
and light freezing precipitation. Strong northwest winds will
develop today as well with gusts of 30 to 45 mph possible. Blowing
snow and hazardous travel is anticipated, especially over
northern and northwest Iowa through the evening hours. Elsewhere,
light rain will change to a frozen mix farther south resulting in
some travel impacts by the evening commute, including over the Des
Moines metro area.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches northwest and up to 2 inches elsewhere along
with some ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch or less.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Northern, Western, and Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Stellar donates $37,000 to the United Way

  • 0
Stellar donation Nov 29 2022

Photo courtesy of Stellar Industries.

GARNER, Iowa – A North Iowa manufacturer and its employees is donating $37,000 to the United Way of North Central Iowa.

Stellar says its employees raised more than $18,000 and the company then matched those contributions.  Company President David Zrostlik presented a $37,000 check in October to United Way of North Central Iowa Executive Director Jen Arends during a celebration at the company’s Garner headquarters.

“At Stellar, charitable giving is an opportunity to reinforce our purpose and our greater cause — beyond just products and services — and to serve the communities in which our employees live and work,” saus Zrostlik.  “It’s our fellow associates who do the work that make our charitable giving program so successful. This couldn’t happen without their investment of time and resources. I’m extremely proud of their efforts. This contribution reflects their giving hearts and support of these great communities.”

Stellar, an employee-owned maker of mechanic trucks and cranes, tire service trucks, hooklifts, roll-off cable hoists, trailers and service truck and van accessories, has facilities in Garner, Kanawha and Mason City, Hastings, Nebraska and Pottstown, Pennsylvania.

Tags

