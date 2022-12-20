Steele County rollover injures Mantorville man

OWATONNA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Dodge County driver is hurt after a rollover crash in Steele County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Maddox Charles-Michael Fritz, 23 of Mantorville, was westbound on Highway 14 when he went out of control near Lemond Road, left the roadway, and rolled. The State Patrol says Highway 14 was snow and ice-covered when the accident happened just before 8:30 am Tuesday.
Fritz suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The Steele County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.