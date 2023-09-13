'Steel Magnolias' will kick off the 58th season of Albert Lea Community Theatre

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The 58th season of Albert Lea Community Theatre (ACT) debuts October 5 with “Steel Magnolias.”
The play is being directed by Kris Bartley. Cast members are Heidi Stoltenberg, Lisa Sturtz, Emily Miller, Kristi White, Kristan Dye and Tanya Herbst. It will be performed at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center in downtown Albert Lea on October 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13 and 14. Shows start at 7:30 pm with the Sunday, October 8, matinee at 2 pm.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and may be purchased over the phone by calling 877-730-3144, online at actonbroadway.com, or at the box office. Tickets also are for sale at the Albert Lea Convention & Visitors Bureau.