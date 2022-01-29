Steckman announces re-election campaign for Iowa House

MASON CITY, Iowa – Sharon Steckman says she is running for another term in the Iowa House of Representatives.
“I have been incredibly lucky to have the support of the wonderful people of North Iowa. Being your State Representative has given me opportunities that I would never have had otherwise, and I am grateful. I love being that “squeaky wheel” for my constituents when they face a problem with state or federal government,” says the Mason City Democrat. “Many times I have been able to speed up the process and help resolve a problem. I want to continue that work for North Iowans and work toward improvement of the issues that are close to my heart; education, childcare, healthcare, the environment, and equity for everyone.”
Steckman is currently Ranking Member of the House Education Committee and also serves on Information Technology, Public Safety, and the Administration & Regulation Budget Subcommittee.
“I will continue to be a moderate, common sense voice at the State Capitol. I will always put politics aside and do what’s best for our community,” says Steckman. “As the 2022 legislative session gets underway, we face many challenges, especially our public schools. As a retired educator, I’ll never stop fighting to make sure our kids get the best education possible. I know there is much more we can get done together. I would greatly appreciate your vote in November.”