STEAM Summit offers interactive learning experiences

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's been a special day for more than 800 middle and high school students from around the region. They've been a part of the annual STEAM Summit at RCTC. The event was designed to encourage young people to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, art and math. It included many interactive learning experiences. Dozens of businesses and organizations are part of the summit each year covering career fields like animation, veterinary science and robotics.
“It’s so exciting to see the kids just take hold of it, and you can tell the ones that get it right away, and they just-they get excited about it and it’s inspirational, quite frankly," Michael Gillson, a business agent with Local 49, said.
The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce organized the event.