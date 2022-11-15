 Skip to main content
...Refreeze on Roads and Fog Creating Slick Travel...

Temperatures have dropped to below freezing over portions of
northeast Iowa. Along with a potential for refreeze on some roads
overnight, patchy dense fog has developed in and around the Waterloo
Cedar Falls area. The fog may create some light freezing drizzle
overnight, adding to slick roads, bridges and overpasses. An
additional light accumulation of snow is also anticipated.

If traveling late this evening or overnight, continue to practice
your winter driving skills and slow down if fog, ice or snow is
encountered during your travels. Road conditions will likely
remain the same for most of the night across these areas.

STEAM Summit offers interactive learning experiences

  • Updated
  • 0

Over 800 middle and high school students from around the region participated.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's been a special day for more than 800 middle and high school students from around the region. They've been a part of the annual STEAM Summit at RCTC. The event was designed to encourage young people to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, art and math. It included many interactive learning experiences. Dozens of businesses and organizations are part of the summit each year covering career fields like animation, veterinary science and robotics.

“It’s so exciting to see the kids just take hold of it, and you can tell the ones that get it right away, and they just-they get excited about it and it’s inspirational, quite frankly," Michael Gillson, a business agent with Local 49, said.

The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce organized the event.

