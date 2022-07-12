Staying safe in summertime sunshine

Sunny skies have returned giving us all an excuse to want to get out and soak up the Vitamin D! With the area experiencing near normal temperatures and low humidity, the outdoors are especially inviting.
Protecting yourself against the elements will only make your summertime fun more enjoyable, and I've got a few quick tips to help make the most out of this ample sunshine.
One of the best ways to enjoy summer warmth without risking a burn is seeking shadier sports. Not only does shade indicate the blocking of the sun's sometimes harsh rays, it also provides a cooler place to take a break. No trees or large buildings around? Grab an umbrella! An umbrella provides the perfect amount of portable protection.
I know the idea of wearing long sleeves in the summer heat sounds less than pleasant, but the extra covering does provide a good amount of protection. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, clothes made from tightly woven fabric offer the best protection. A wet T-shirt offers much less protection than a dry one, and darker colors are preferred over lighter counterparts. Hats that have a full brim are also preferred over a baseball cap, which misses important areas like the back of the neck and ears.
Sunglasses not only protect your eyes from the sun's rays, but also the sensitive skin around them. The CDC said that sunglasses that block both UVA UVB rays offer the best coverage.
Sunscreen is hopefully the first thing you reach for when packing up for a long, sunny adventure. Although sunscreen isn't an all-protective force field, it still provides great protection for any exposed skin. The CDC recommends using broad spectrum sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 15 or higher. An SPF value is a number that rates how well the creams and sprays block the sun's rays. It's important to keep in mind that sunscreen without an expiration date usually has a shelf life of no more than 3 years.
Keeping these tips in mind before heading out will help you maximize your summertime fun. Stay safe and enjoy the sun!