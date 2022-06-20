Staying cool during Rochesterfest

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It's a scorcher outside but that's not stopping people from chowing down on some cheese curds and other hot treats at Rochesterfest.
Rochesterfest Executive Director Stephen Rose recommends drinking lots of water if you plan to come out here today and spend some time in the shade.
Rose tells me people can catch some shade under the tents or by the trees. Rose doesn't believe the heat will impact attendance at Rochesterfest. Some festival attendees share how they are staying cool during the event on Monday.
"We came out here. We're doing snow cones right now. Will probably do ice cream later," says Erin Joppa.
Other people including Jake Schema are finding other ways to beat the heat during Rochesterfest.
"Staying hydrated. Getting to the shade as frequently as you can and put on good sunscreen," says Schema.
"If you are heading to Rochesterfest, The City of Rochester recommends wearing loose light colored clothes and avoiding alcoholic drinks."