Staying cool at the Olmsted County Fair

ROCHESTER, Minn.-This week for the Olmsted County Fair coincides with some hot summer days and there are ways to stay cool while enjoying the festivities.
At the fair grounds buildings like the Graham Arena and Aune Hall are some of the few air conditioned places. The Beer Garden at the fair has fans going during the heat. The Fair Board has some advice for those going to the fair in this heat.
Olmsted County Fair Board director Brandon Helgeson says, “We're first going to encourage people to be sensible about if they feel like they are getting too warm, to come when it's a little bit cooler for them, to dress appropriately, to not over do it. I mean all those common sense things that we'd hope people would take advantage of.”
The Olmsted County Fair also has first responders on site if anything goes wrong.