Statewide alert issued for missing southern Minnesota woman

MANKATO, Minn. – A statewide alert has now been issued over a missing woman in southern Minnesota.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has sent out of missing person alert for Nyawuor “Sunday” Chuol, 30, who was last seen April 25 at Casey’s in Eagle Lake around 8:45 pm.
Chuol, also known as Nyajuok in the South Sudanese community, was seen on security video wearing a pink/purple hat (light colored), blue jacket, black leggings and brown boots. She was also carrying an over-the-shoulder bag that appeared white or tan.
If you know the whereabouts of Nyawuor “Sunday” Chuol, please contact the Mankato Department of Public Safety at 507-387-8744 or call 911.
