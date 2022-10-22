One injured in motorcycle crash Saturday

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Central and western Iowa. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 2 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of strongest winds will transition from southwest Iowa this afternoon into central and northern Iowa this evening. Strong winds and dry conditions will result in an enhanced fire danger, especially west of Highway 169. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&