Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Central and western Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 2 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of strongest winds will
transition from southwest Iowa this afternoon into central and
northern Iowa this evening. Strong winds and dry conditions will
result in an enhanced fire danger, especially west of Highway
169.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

One injured in motorcycle crash Saturday

One clear lake man was injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday.

MASON CITY, Ia. - One Clear Lake man was injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday evening.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff, at around 5 p.m. Saturday 37-year-old Jonathan Goerish of Clear Lake was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle in front of 12434 Spruce Avenue when he lost control and hit a parked car.

Goerish was transported to Mercy North Iowa with injuries to his head and leg. He also had a passenger that was uninjured.

The accident remains under investigation and charges are pending - conditions of Goerish are unknown at this time.

