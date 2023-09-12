State tech leaders create plan to keep organizations safe online

MINNESOTA-Minnesota IT Services, in partnership with the Minnesota Cybersecurity Task Force, launched the Whole-of-State Cybersecurity Plan today. MNIT is looking to help tribal nations, schools, and local governments figure out their cybersecurity strengths and weaknesses The agency will try to enhance their defenses and reduce the power of breaches such as ransomware attacks. MNIT will also help them know about cybersecurity threats that they might face in the future.
“We do continue to see ever-cyberattacks evolve on a daily basis, so I anticipate that-that no-no layer a defense is going to be completely effective eternally. We need to continue to evolve, expand, and grow our cybersecurity programs and capabilities in order to meet those advanced threats," John Israel, MNIT's Chief Information Security Officer, said.
MNIT will help organizations throughout a four year time period.