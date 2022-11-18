State tax breaks to help Charles City business to expand, create 70 jobs

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Charles City company is getting state tax breaks for an expansion project.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) approved the tax breaks Friday for Zoetis Inc., an animal health business that focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision technology.
Zoetis is planning to expand its Charles City manufacturing facility by approximately 95,000 square feet to create additional temperature-controlled spaces, manufacturing storage and processing equipment. IEDA awarded the company tax benefits through the High Quality Jobs program. Zoetis’ estimated $75.3 million capital investment is expected to create 70 jobs, 17 of which are incented at a qualifying wage of $20.58.
State tax breaks were also approved for projects in Council Bluffs, Creston, Fairfax and Fort Dodge. IEDA also approved innovation funding in support of two startups located in Coralville and Des Moines.