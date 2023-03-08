State Sen. Liz Boldon says she hopes senate can vote on free lunch and breakfast bill by next week

MINNESOTA-The Minnesota Senate is getting ready to vote on free school lunch and breakfast bill, which passed in the house in early Feb.
State Sen. Liz Boldon said she hopes to have a floor vote on the bill by next week but that no date has been set yet.
The bill would guarantee free school lunch and breakfast meals for students in Minnesota, transferring the cost to the state.
Boldon said the bill would cost $388 million dollars for 2024-2025 and then $419 million dollars in 2025-2026.
The bill would replace free and reduced lunch and with it, federal income requirements for a free meal.
Boldon said the key difference between the senate's bill and the house's version is an amendment that ensures schools in need still receive federal funding.
Free and Reduced Lunch is currently the metric for federal funding but Boldon said the amendment will instead use a new measurement for funding.
Families in Rochester pay roughly $12 dollars a week for one child to eat lunch and could free up around $50 dollars a month per child.
Boldon said she believes the bill helps erase the stigma surrounding Free and Reduced Lunch and ensures all kids are fed.
"I think you know feeding kids is exactly what we should be doing. I think ensuring that every kiddo in Minnesota gets a breakfast and a lunch is a win, win. We know hungry kids do not learn. So, taking that worry of the plate, no pun intended, is exactly what we should do," Boldon said. "There is a certain stigma around that free and reduced lunch that you know we just want to take that worry away from kids and they should not have that worry. So, it is the right thing to do for a number of reasons," Boldon said.
If it clears the senate, then Boldon said it will either go back to the house for another vote or head to a conference committee to approve changes before it heads to Gov. Tim Walz's desk.