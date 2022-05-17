State Sen. David Senjem announces bid for Olmsted County commissioner seat

ROCHESTER, Minn.-State Sen. David Senjem announced on Tuesday that he will seek to fill the Olmsted County Board of Commissioner's District Two seat this fall.
The seat is currently held by Commissioner Ken Brown, who said he will not seek reelection and covers the northern portion of Rochester, much like Senjem's current area of representation.
Senjem tells KIMT he has been receiving a lot of encouragement to run for the soon to be vacated seat.
With an extensive resume spanning from his days as a Rochester City Council member from 1992-2002, to his election as one of Rochester's state senators in 2013, Senjem said he believes he has a lot of experience in areas such as housing and homelessness that can benefit Olmsted County.
"County government does a lot of things related to the social services area. I am particularly interested in mental health, mental illness. Through my legislative career I have been involved heavily up here in housing and homelessness and those kind of issues and just maybe translate some of that experience up here, with respect to some of those subjects, down into Olmsted County," Senjem said.
Senjem is currently running unopposed for the seat.
The 2022 general election will take place on Nov. 8.