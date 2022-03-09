State Sen. Carla Nelson calls 'Gas Tax Holiday' a "band aid" measure

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Gov. Tim Walz has joined a group of Democratic governors that are calling for the Biden Administration to halt its federal gas tax until the end of the year.
The federal gas tax for regular gas in Minnesota is $.18.4 cents per gallon, while for diesel it is $.24.4 cents per gallon according to the Minnesota Department of Commerce.
Minnesota also has its own gas tax, which is $.28.5 cents per gallon for both gas and diesel.
State Sen. Carla Nelson has called Walz's plea a short term measure that does not solve rising costs for Minnesotans.
"That is just a temporary measure. That is just a band aid and you do not get good tax policy or good state policy when you are just slapping on band aids. Minnesotans need real relief and that real relief is in that long time ongoing permanent tax relief, which will allow them to better weather these high costs at the pump," Nelson said.
Rochester's state senator also said she is trying to implement a measure into an upcoming tax bill that will eliminate the states' social security tax, as well as wipe away the income tax for social security disability.
Gas prices in the Med City hovered around $3.99 per gallon for regular unleaded and $5.07 per gallon for diesel on Wednesday.