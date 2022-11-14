State Rep./Sen. Elect Liz Boldon given leadership position in legislature

ROCHESTER, Minn.-State Rep. Liz Boldon will take on a new role in Jan. and not just as Rochester's newest state senator.
Boldon is one of six DFL lawmakers that has been appointed as an assistant leader for the upcoming legislative session.
The group of lawmakers will help Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic in shaping the legislative agenda when they return in Jan. for the 2023 session.
Lawmakers are expected to have a full plate ahead of them, as they still have to decide how to spend Minnesota's more than $9 billion dollar surplus, pass a bonding bill and potentially legalize marijuana.
The last time the DFL had a trifecta in the state government was in 2013, when legislative items like same sex marriage was passed.
Boldon said the pressure for incoming DFL lawmakers is not from what was done historically but rather from what she said has been ignored by previous lawmakers.
"There is work that has gone undone for years because of the previous senate and because of the obstruction we have seen in the years in the past. So, there have been needs for a long time that have not addressed. Fully funding education is one of those things I would put on that list. You know, there is a lot of work to be done. So, that is where I think the pressure is that Minnesotans need us to get to work," Boldon said.
Boldon added that healthcare is one of the issues that is top of mind going into the next session.
"As a nurse, I see this everyday the impact that our current system has on patients and what that means for them. So, I am absolutely committed to making, a system we do not have right now, a system that truly is focused on ensuring that patients get the care they need when they need it in an accessible and affordable way," Boldon said.
The other assistant leaders include State Sen. Nick Frentz, State Sen. Mary Kunesh, State Sen. Foung Hawj, State. Sen. Erin Murphy and State Sen. Elect Kelly Morrison.
Minnesota's 2023 Legislative Session begins on Jan. 3.