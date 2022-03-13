State Rep. Liz Boldon to run for Senate District 25

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester's State Rep. Liz Boldon, who represents House District 25B, has announced she will run for Senate District 25 in Nov.
Senate District 25 is currently represented by State Sen. David Senjem.
Boldon was elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2020 and has been registered as a nurse for 20 years.
Issues like public safety, early childhood education, which Boldon said she has done the most work on, as well as affordable housing are just some of the issues she will be campaigning on.
Boldon said she would like to make more changes to the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP).
"Making sure our CCAP system, which is the program that helps folks with low wages you know subsidize their child care costs. making sure we are expanding access to that, so folks who need it have access to that. Also, increasing those rates so the teachers and childcare providers are able to make that equation work as well. I think there are absolutely things we can do to improve that system," Boldon said.
Boldon said she still has to secure the endorsement from the DFL.
The DFL will hold its endorsing convention on March 26, starting at 11 a.m. at Mayo Highschool.