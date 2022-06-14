State prison sentence for Olmsted County child pornographer

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County child pornographer already in federal prison is sentenced on state charges.
Arkady Pavlovich Pichurin, 27 of Rochester, was ordered to spend five years behind bars, followed by five years of conditional release. Pichurin pleaded guilty in December 2021 to 10 counts of possession of child porn. His state sentence will be served the same time as a federal prison sentence of 17 years for producing child pornography.
Pichurin was arrested in January 2021 and accused of sexually exploiting minors. Investigators say he contacted underage victims through instant messaging and texting services and produced pornographic images and videos of more than 20 minors. Pichurin was also accused of having thousands of images depicting the sexual abuse of infants and toddlers and bestiality.