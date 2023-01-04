State Patrol: Don't leave your vehicle in a spin off incident

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After a Minnesota man was hit and killed in Maple Lake after getting out of his car when it spun off the highway state patrol is reminding drivers about what to do in a similar situation.
According to the department the man was walking along the right shoulder of Hwy 24, which is more than 20 miles southeast of St. Cloud, when he was hit by a Ford F-150 around 7:15pm Tuesday.
The report say the man had spun out on the snowy and icy highway when he decided to leave his car and walk.
Sgt. Troy Christianson says drivers should not leave their car in a similar incident, instead call for help and report any injuries, then wait for assistance to arrive.
He explained, "It's important you stay in your vehicle because it's more than likely icy road conditions and if you've gone in the ditch it's more than likely someone else will go in the ditch as well and then you put yourself and others in danger as well. So, it's important you remain in your vehicle, keep your seatbelt on and then just call 911."
He also says to fill your car up when it hits half full, in case you do get stuck, and have to wait for a while that way you'll have heat and a way to charge your phone.
Christianson also says to bring a charger, water and food as well.
Overall, there were 337 wrecks statewide from the latest round of winter weather according to state patrol with 25 of them resulting in injuries.