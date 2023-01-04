 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Light snow continues over north central Iowa...

Light snow is forecast to continue through midnight over northern
Iowa with perhaps brief bouts of freezing drizzle. This will lead
to slick spots on roadways. The snow will come to an end from
west to east tonight.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Light snow with isolated freezing drizzle. Additional
snow accumulations of up to one inch with the highest amounts along
the Iowa/Minnesota border.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

State Patrol: Don't leave your vehicle in a spin off incident

  • Updated
  • 0

The reminders come after a Minnesota man was hit and killed in a spin off situation.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After a Minnesota man was hit and killed in Maple Lake after getting out of his car when it spun off the highway state patrol is reminding drivers about what to do in a similar situation.

According to the department the man was walking along the right shoulder of Hwy 24, which is more than 20 miles southeast of St. Cloud, when he was hit by a Ford F-150 around 7:15pm Tuesday.

The report say the man had spun out on the snowy and icy highway when he decided to leave his car and walk.

Sgt. Troy Christianson says drivers should not leave their car in a similar incident, instead call for help and report any injuries, then wait for assistance to arrive.

He explained, "It's important you stay in your vehicle because it's more than likely icy road conditions and if you've gone in the ditch it's more than likely someone else will go in the ditch as well and then you put yourself and others in danger as well. So, it's important you remain in your vehicle, keep your seatbelt on and then just call 911."

He also says to fill your car up when it hits half full, in case you do get stuck, and have to wait for a while that way you'll have heat and a way to charge your phone.

Christianson also says to bring a charger, water and food as well.

Overall, there were 337 wrecks statewide from the latest round of winter weather according to state patrol with 25 of them resulting in injuries.

Recommended for you