State officials asking for help to address digital inequality issues in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The state of Minnesota is wanting feedback on technology equity as it’s preparing a proposal to receive federal funding to provide more affordable internet access for Minnesotans.
In November of 2021, U.S. Congress passed the Digital Equity Act to close the digital divide. In order to receive funding from this legislation, the state needs to submit a proposal on how it plans to improve technology access.
The state is traveling across Minnesota holding public information sessions about the state seeking funding. State officials stopped at Rochester Wednesday afternoon and listened to businesses and community members share concerns about their struggles acquiring adequate internet service and finding affordable ways to learn digital skills.
Minnesota’s Office of Broadband Development is reporting about 12% of Minnesota households are not meeting the state’s standard of adequate internet service.
The office's Executive Director says hearing out the public helps bolster its proposal to Congress.
"Each region and each community is a little different. Their barriers are a little different so being able to have those tough conversations and really positive conversations to learn about all of the great work happening in these communities has been really beneficial to us," said Bree Maki.
