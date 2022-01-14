'State of North Iowa' report released; a lot of positives for 2022

MASON CITY, Iowa - As 2022 kicks off, North Iowa leaders are talking about what's to come in the new year.
The annual State of North Iowa report was officially released Thursday morning during a conference at the new Fairfield Inn and Suites in Clear Lake. Despite the pandemic dominating headlines in 2021, there were some positives, including the completion of the Principal Pavilion at Southbridge Mall, the Clear Lake Wellness Center, construction of the natatorium and fieldhouse at Mason City High School, and the revealing of the RiverWalk, as well as the utility relocation and planning for the Hyatt Place hotel and conference center.
One issue that needs addressing in 2022 is housing. Though the 130-unit 'The River' apartments and townhome complex was completed, with a high occupancy rate even before opening, North Iowa Corridor EDC President and CEO Chad Schreck says there's still high demand for housing.
"We see that being the area to really grow in. Every time we build them, we fill them, and we need more. That's an area within the last decade, two to three decades, has really fallen behind where we needed, and now we're trying to play catch up."
Phase two of The River, which is set to break ground later this year, will include 100 more units just to the west of Southbridge Mall, and there are discussions with developers for renovating older multi-level buildings in other locations, as well as new subdivision construction. North Iowa Corridor EDC is working on establishing a new housing development corporation to spur more development, including multi-family housing, and formalizing the Mason City Housing Plan initiative.
Another goal is promoting North Iowa as a great place to live and raise a family as part of the 'This is North Iowa' initiative. This includes marketing materials through targeted channels like e-mail, social media, TV and streaming.
"We want to do a better job of communicating that, telling them what we have to offer on the amenity side, the quality of life. and the cost of living."
This year's guest speaker was Dr. Ron Cox from Iowa State University, who provided the keynote presentation, 'North Iowa's Workforce Skirmishes.' While Cerro Gordo County has roughly 2,000 job postings and a 2.7% unemployment rate, Schreck says there are many high-paying, good quality jobs that are still open, and there needs to be teamwork between employers and community leaders on how to make these jobs more appealing.
"There isn't any simple solution to this. It's a nationwide problem, it's a global problem. We're seeing population issues across the world, especially in rural communities. The drive has typically been to move from rural to urban, and that's where we see the largest population growth is, we understand that. We're trying to work within that, understanding that large waves of people probably aren't going to move to our area, and that's OK. But how do we capitalize on that, and how do we go for people to find value in that and have shared appreciation for what this kind of community has to offer?"
A couple of positives that came out of 2021 are that the area's economy has rebounded nicely from the pandemic, as well as the drastic drop in the county's unemployment rate.
Schreck notes another goal this year is the county-wide comprehensive plan, which will outline the outlook of development in Cerro Gordo County for the next 15-20 years. The plan is currently in the early stages, is set to go out to RFP, and should be finalized in about a year.