State money to fight EAB is going to SE Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – $2.4 million in state grants are going to 35 Minnesota communities to protect their urban forests.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) say communities will use the funding from the Protect Community Forests by Managing Ash for EAB (emerald ash borer) Grants Program for tree inventories, management plans, ash tree removal, treatment with non-neonicotinoid insecticides, tree planting, and materials to support newly planted trees, such as staking, water bags, and mulch.
“Minnesota’s cities and towns contain a significant number of ash trees, which are now at risk of attack by the emerald ash borer, a non-native insect,” says Emma Schultz, Minnesota DNR Community Forestry grant specialist. “This destructive beetle can kill ash trees in just a few years, and all ash trees in the state are at risk of infestation.”
In Rochester, where EAB was first discovered in 2015, ash makes up 15% of the estimated 100,000 public trees.
“EAB has drastically changed the way our urban forest looks,” says Alison Litchy, Urban Forestry program coordinator in Rochester. “Fortunately, we are able to treat and maintain treatments for approximately 4,000 public ash trees through the help of this grant. Preserving these trees through treatment allows us to retain the canopy of 8% of our public tree population. The retained trees provide a variety of benefits to our community such as reducing temperatures, capturing air pollutants, and slowing down stormwater during this great time of loss. We use non-neonicotinoid insecticides and knowledgeable certified arborists to treat trees to protect pollinators and other non-target organisms.”
Among the communities receiving funding are:
- Hayfield: $40,000
- Oronoco: $9,456
- Rochester: $149,546
- Waseca: $78,07
- West Concord: $60,023
- Winona: $124,775