State money to fight EAB is going to SE Minnesota

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended an Air Quality
Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through noon Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia
will move south across Minnesota following a cold front on Friday.
The sinking air associated with the cold front will push smoke
elevated in the atmosphere down to the surface. This will result in
poor air quality. Air quality will gradually improve on Saturday
with gradual clearing across Minnesota from north to south. This
alert may need to be locally extended depending on how fast the
smoke dissipates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air;
Quality Advisory for Particulates...in effect until noon CDT Sunday.;

The Advisory will be in effect for all counties in Wisconsin;
including Taylor, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse,;
Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford, Richland, and Grant.;

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy;
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure...Members of;
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public;
is not likely to be affected.;

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality;
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

State money to fight EAB is going to SE Minnesota

  • 0
Emerald Ash Borer

ST. PAUL, Minn. – $2.4 million in state grants are going to 35 Minnesota communities to protect their urban forests.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) say communities will use the funding from the Protect Community Forests by Managing Ash for EAB (emerald ash borer) Grants Program for tree inventories, management plans, ash tree removal, treatment with non-neonicotinoid insecticides, tree planting, and materials to support newly planted trees, such as staking, water bags, and mulch.

“Minnesota’s cities and towns contain a significant number of ash trees, which are now at risk of attack by the emerald ash borer, a non-native insect,” says Emma Schultz, Minnesota DNR Community Forestry grant specialist.  “This destructive beetle can kill ash trees in just a few years, and all ash trees in the state are at risk of infestation.”

In Rochester, where EAB was first discovered in 2015, ash makes up 15% of the estimated 100,000 public trees.

“EAB has drastically changed the way our urban forest looks,” says Alison Litchy, Urban Forestry program coordinator in Rochester.  “Fortunately, we are able to treat and maintain treatments for approximately 4,000 public ash trees through the help of this grant. Preserving these trees through treatment allows us to retain the canopy of 8% of our public tree population. The retained trees provide a variety of benefits to our community such as reducing temperatures, capturing air pollutants, and slowing down stormwater during this great time of loss. We use non-neonicotinoid insecticides and knowledgeable certified arborists to treat trees to protect pollinators and other non-target organisms.”

Among the communities receiving funding are:

  • Hayfield: $40,000
  • Oronoco: $9,456
  • Rochester: $149,546
  • Waseca: $78,07
  • West Concord: $60,023
  • Winona: $124,775

