State money going to redevelop old Shopko building in Mason City

DES MOINES, Iowa – The plan to redevelop the old Shopko building in Mason City receives state funding.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Board awarded EVCO Holdings, LLC a $300,000 forgivable loan and tax benefits through the state’s High Quality Jobs program. The Brooklyn Park, Minnesota-based company intends to buy the 90,000 square foot Shopko building and turn it into a manufacturing plan for electric-powered recreational vehicles and components. The project is expected to create 115 jobs paying at least $19.83 per hour.
The City Council of Mason City has also awarded EVCO a 10-year tax rebate worth up to $320,000. The new manufacturing plant is expected to be up and running by early 2023.
The IEDA board also voted Friday to provide assistance to projects in Cedar Rapids, Ames, Brighton, Clive, and Wayland.